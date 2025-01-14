Oris Celebrates 60 Years Of The Iconic Divers Sixty-Five With A Special Anniversary Edition
Date
1/14/2025 6:13:25 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 14 January 2025:
Oris is proud to unveil the Divers Sixty-Five 60th Anniversary Edition, marking six decades since the introduction of its first dive watch in 1965. Originally designed with a stainless steel case, bi-directional bezel, and clear, legible dial for underwater exploration, the Divers Sixty-Five quickly became a favorite among divers and adventurers alike. Today, Oris celebrates this legendary model with a modern reinterpretation that remains faithful to the original while offering updated features for contemporary tastes.
The 60th Anniversary Edition features a 40mm stainless steel case, a bi-directional rotating bezel, and a Swiss-made automatic movement. It preserves key design elements from the original, including large luminescent numerals at 3, 6, 9, and 12, the anti-shock label at 6 o'clock, and the nostalgic retro Oris logo with the word 'waterproof' beneath it. The edition also comes with an additional leather strap and a case back engraved with special anniversary markings.
Timeline of the Divers Sixty-Five Evolution
1965: Oris introduces its first dive watch, featuring a 36mm stainless steel case, bi-directional rotating bezel, and luminescent hour markers.
2015: Oris launches the Divers Sixty-Five to mark the 50th anniversary, reinterpreting the original design with modern materials, including a 40mm stainless steel case, sapphire crystal, and Swiss-made automatic movement.
2016: The 'no numerals' version of the Divers Sixty-Five is introduced, updating the design with a cleaner, more contemporary look while retaining its retro-inspired appeal.
2024: Oris announces the
Divers Date, a versatile everyday sports watch with enhanced performance, including a 39mm stainless steel case, a ceramic bezel insert, and 200 meters of water resistance, maintaining the spirit of the original design.
MENAFN14012025003092003082ID1109088068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.