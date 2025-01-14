Oris Celebrates 60 Years Of The Iconic Divers Sixty-Five With A Special Anniversary Edition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 14 January 2025:

Oris is proud to unveil the Divers Sixty-Five 60th Anniversary Edition, marking six decades since the introduction of its first dive watch in 1965. Originally designed with a stainless steel case, bi-directional bezel, and clear, legible dial for underwater exploration, the Divers Sixty-Five quickly became a favorite among divers and adventurers alike. Today, Oris celebrates this legendary model with a modern reinterpretation that remains faithful to the original while offering updated features for contemporary tastes.

The 60th Anniversary Edition features a 40mm stainless steel case, a bi-directional rotating bezel, and a Swiss-made automatic movement. It preserves key design elements from the original, including large luminescent numerals at 3, 6, 9, and 12, the anti-shock label at 6 o'clock, and the nostalgic retro Oris logo with the word 'waterproof' beneath it. The edition also comes with an additional leather strap and a case back engraved with special anniversary markings.

Timeline of the Divers Sixty-Five Evolution



1965: Oris introduces its first dive watch, featuring a 36mm stainless steel case, bi-directional rotating bezel, and luminescent hour markers.

2015: Oris launches the Divers Sixty-Five to mark the 50th anniversary, reinterpreting the original design with modern materials, including a 40mm stainless steel case, sapphire crystal, and Swiss-made automatic movement.

2016: The 'no numerals' version of the Divers Sixty-Five is introduced, updating the design with a cleaner, more contemporary look while retaining its retro-inspired appeal. 2024: Oris announces the

Divers Date, a versatile everyday sports watch with enhanced performance, including a 39mm stainless steel case, a ceramic bezel insert, and 200 meters of water resistance, maintaining the spirit of the original design.