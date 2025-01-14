AAFT Presented Cuisines From Uzbekistan At 17Th GFFN

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) 2024 showcased a vibrant celebration as the AAFT School of Hospitality and presented an exquisite array of Uzbekistani cuisines. The event, held at Marwah Film City, was inaugurated by H.E. Sardor Rustambaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, who graced the occasion with his esteemed presence.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed his enthusiasm for the cultural exchange, stating,“The inclusion of Uzbekistani cuisine in our festival underscores the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan. Food serves as a universal language, bridging diverse cultures and fostering mutual appreciation.”



Ambassador Rustambaev highlighted the significance of such events in strengthening bilateral relations. He remarked,“Uzbekistani cuisine reflects our rich heritage and traditions. Sharing our culinary delights with the Indian audience not only promotes cultural understanding but also deepens the friendship between our nations.”



The food festival attracted a large gathering of film and television personalities, media professionals, and culinary enthusiasts from across India and abroad. Attendees were treated to authentic Uzbek dishes, meticulously prepared by the students and faculty of the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, offering a genuine taste of Uzbekistan's rich culinary heritage.



The 17th GFFN continues to serve as a dynamic platform for cultural exchange, celebrating the confluence of cinema, art, and gastronomy from around the world. The presentation of Uzbekistani cuisine added a unique flavor to the festival, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees and further solidifying the cultural bond between India and Uzbekistan.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT