Pistorius Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Defense Boris Pistorius has arrived in Kyiv.

Ukrinform reports this with a reference to DW.

The German defense minister's visit was not announced in advance for security reasons.

It is noted that in Kyiv, Pistorius will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Latvian parliamentarrives in Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, at a press following a meeting of the defense ministers of Poland, Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom near Warsaw on January 13, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that European arms manufacturers would only benefit from using free capacities in Ukraine.

Photo: dpa/Michael Kappeler