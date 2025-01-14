Arab League Backs Lebanon To Achieve Security, Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit affirmed on Tuesday that the Arab League continues its role towards backing Lebanon and its new leadership to achieve sovereignty, security and stability.

This came in a statement by Abu Al-Gheit after his visit to Lebanon to congratulate the new Lebanese President Joseph Aoun for his presidency.

He stressed the importance of forming a new that would take concrete steps towards meeting the peoples' requirements, thus putting Lebanon on the right path, keeping it away from any external tensions and conflicts, and strengthening its relations with its Arab neighbors on sound foundations.

During the meeting, Abu Al-Gheit wished President Auon success in his leadership of the Lebanese people and praised the confidence he gained from them.

Furthermore, during his visit to Lebanon, Abu Al-Gheit met with Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

During those meetings, Abu Al-Gheit said "this is a new page for Lebanon to recover and rebuild, and to restore the confidence for its people and to launch new beginnings towards achieving state sovereignty." (end)

