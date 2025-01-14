Riyadh Air Signs Agreement With Catrion For World-Class Dining

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh :

Riyadh Air, the new digitally native airline and a subsidiary of the Public Fund (PIF), has officially chosen Catrion, a leading Saudi Arabian company, to provide in-flight catering and related services for both its domestic and international flights.



The five-year contract, valued at SAR 2.3 billion, will see Catrion delivering services at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. This partnership is part of Riyadh Air's broader strategy to offer an exceptional guest experience as it prepares to begin operations in 2025.

The agreement was signed on January 8, 2025, at Riyadh Air's headquarters, with senior executives from both companies in attendance. Riyadh Air's selection of Catrion followed a competitive bidding process, underscoring the airline's commitment to high-quality services and enriching local content.



The airline's collaboration with Catrion aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and boost non-oil GDP. Catrion will play a key role in crafting world-class menus inspired by traditional Riyadh flavors, delivering a unique culinary experience for passengers.

Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer of Riyadh Air, commented:“Our food and beverage offering, both in the air and on the ground, is hugely important for our guests and we aim to set a high benchmark for everyone who travels with Riyadh Air.



By selecting Catrion, a company that shares our passion for quality and excellence, it strengthens our commitment to delivering an unparalleled travel experience for our passengers.

Wajdy Al-Ghabban, CEO of Catrion, also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:“We are honored to be selected as Riyadh Air's catering partner. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity to showcase the richness of Saudi Arabia's culinary heritage while offering a world-class dining experience to travelers. we look forward to delivering exceptional meals that will enhance every passenger's journey with Riyadh Air.”

The agreement reflects Riyadh Air's focus on enriching local content and quality as the airline prepares to take flight in 2025. Together with Catrion, Riyadh Air aims to set a new standard for inflight dining, offering guests a true taste of Saudi Arabia and a premium travel experience.

