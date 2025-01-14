Argentine Armed Forces Gear Up For Major Upgrades In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine are poised for significant modernization in 2025. According to Zona Militar, a defense news outlet, several key projects await final decisions this year.



These upgrades aim to bolster Argentina's military capabilities across all branches. The Army's rapid deployment force seeks new 8x8 armored vehicles. Two contenders lead the race: the U.S.-Canadian Stryker M1126/LAV III and the Israeli Pandur II EVO.



The also plans to acquire three second-hand S-70/UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters for various missions. Infantry units may soon replace their aging FAL rifles.



The Israeli IWI ARAD 7 currently stands as the frontrunner. This move would significantly enhance the Army's ground combat effectiveness. The Navy signed a letter of intent with France for three Scorpene-class submarines.



However, this deal still requires further negotiations and approvals. The 2025 budget proposal includes over $2.3 billion for submarine acquisition through international credit.







Naval aviation aims to strengthen its capabilities too. The Navy selected Leonardo AW109M helicopters for its OPV 90 patrol vessels. It also seeks additional Sea King helicopters to replace aging units in its Second Naval Helicopter Squadron.

Argentina's Defense Modernization

The Air Force focuses on integrating its new F-16 fighters at Tandil Air Base. Infrastructure upgrades are underway to support this advanced fleet. A two-seat F-16B arrived in December for pilot training at the future Training Center.



Plans to acquire KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft will support the F-16s' extended operations. The Air Force also explores options to bolster its transport capabilities.



New C-130 Hercules variants and medium tactical transports are under consideration. These modernization efforts reflect Argentina 's commitment to maintaining a capable military force.



The upgrades span all branches and aim to enhance operational readiness and effectiveness. As 2025 unfolds, these projects will shape Argentina's defense posture for years to come.

