Smartworld Certifies As 'Great Place To Work' For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Smartworld Developers has been certified as a“ Great Place to Work ” for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's commitment to cultivating a workplace culture centred around employee satisfaction, inclusivity, and collaboration. Based in Gurgaon, Smartworld is a pioneering developer who has significantly impacted the residential real estate sector with its innovative luxury projects.



Great Place to Work Certification, Smartworld Developers



Commenting on the recognition, Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers , said,“This certification is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our employees. They form the foundation of our organisation's culture and values, and this achievement underscores their contributions to our success. We remain committed to providing an environment where our employees can thrive both professionally and personally. It is this dedication that allows us to grow as a company while nurturing our dynamic workforce.”



At Smartworld Developers, fostering an open and inclusive work culture is a priority. The company adopts a flat decision-making structure, ensuring clear communication of its vision and goals to all employees. Regular dialogue between management and staff enables effective two-way communication, fostering a culture of collaboration over competition.





Cross-functional teams are formed to achieve objectives through teamwork, while continuous feedback mechanisms ensure alignment with business goals and motivate employees to perform at their best. Smartworld's workplace philosophy is rooted in equal opportunities for all, regardless of gender. The company ensures a merit-based approach in areas such as remuneration and responsibility. A strong reward and recognition program further sets Smartworld apart, celebrating achievements at individual, team, and organizational levels.



The Great Place to Work Institute is a global firm that recognises employers creating outstanding employee experiences through a rigorous evaluation process.



According to the Institute's research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.