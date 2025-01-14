Producers of smart eyewear innovate with discreet designs

(MENAFN) The creators of advanced connected eyewear are continuously introducing new developments, focusing on more subtle designs in an effort to stand out in an increasingly competitive and rapidly developing market.



Live translation, GPS, cameras—smart glasses are swiftly integrating new features.



“There are so many of these smart wearables, and more of them are going on your face,” stated Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart at the Consumer Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where numerous manufacturers displayed their latest smart glasses innovations.



The industry has made significant progress since its inception. The prominent bulges of Google Glass and the hefty frames and wires of Epson's Moverio from the early 2010s are now history.



Today’s smart glasses, which are all synced with mobile apps, are increasingly similar in appearance to conventional eyewear. The Ray-Ban Meta, created by Mark Zuckerberg’s tech company, currently leads the market with this novel approach.



A recent study by MarketsandMarkets revealed that the sector's expansion is “driven by advancements in augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and miniaturization technologies, which are pushing the boundaries of what these wearable devices can achieve.”

MENAFN14012025000045016755ID1109087416