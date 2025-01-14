Republicans introduce bill to authorize US negotiations for Greenland purchase under Trump

(MENAFN) In order to authorize discussions for the United States to purchase Greenland from Denmark, allies of President-elect Donald have presented draft legislation in the US House of Representatives.



Trump's refusal to rule out a military takeover prompted the island's pro-independence leader to declare that he is "ready to talk."



The bill, which has 10 co-sponsors and was circulated by Representative Andy Ogles on Monday, would enable Trump to start negotiations with Denmark as soon as he takes office.



“Congress hereby authorizes the President, beginning at 12:01 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 20, 2025, to seek to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark for the purchase of Greenland,” the bill reads.



The suggestion after Trump’s renewed interest in making Greenland part of the US, saying it an “absolute necessity” for national safty and rejecting to rule out the use of army or economic pressure to achieve this aims. “People really don’t even know if Denmark has any legal right to [Greenland], but if they do, they should give it up because we need it,” Trump declared previous week.



