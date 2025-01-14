(MENAFN- The Rio Times) CoinDesk reports Bitcoin's price recovered to $95,105.77 on January 14, 2025, after a volatile 24-hour period. The briefly fell below $90,000 yesterday, touching $89,259.00. This marked the first time dipped under $90,000 in 24 days. The broader mirrored this downturn, with total market cap dropping to $3.29 trillion.



Strong U.S. payroll data and rising yields pressured risk assets like . uncertainty surrounding President-elect Trump's tariff plans added to market jitters. However, the dip below $90,000 triggered buy orders and short-covering, fueling the overnight recovery.



ETF flows played a significant role in recent market movements. SoSoValue data showed net outflows of $284.19 million from 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs on January 13. Fidelity's FBTC led with $113.64 million in outflows, while BlackRock's IBIT bucked the trend with $29.46 million in inflows.







Market makers offered mixed perspectives on Bitcoin's outlook. Markus Thielen of 10x Research expects sideways trading until mid-2025. James Davies from Crypto Valley Exchange likened recent volatility to currency behavior. These insights highlight the complex factors influencing Bitcoin's price.



Despite short-term uncertainty, some analysts maintain bullish long-term predictions. HC Wainwright raised its 2025 Bitcoin price target to $225,000. Bernstein forecasts $200,000 by year-end, dubbing this the "Infinity Age" of mainstream financial integration. Standard Chartered Bank's Geoff Kendrick also projects a $200,000 price by year-end.

Bitcoin Rebounds to $95,000 After Brief Dip Below $90,000

The recent price action created an intricate technical picture. Bitcoin's 52-week simple moving average suggests upside potential. The Relative Strength Index moved from oversold to neutral, indicating decreasing selling pressure. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence line approaches a crossover, hinting at a possible bullish reversal.



Investors should remain cautious as the market navigates economic uncertainties and potential regulatory changes. The coming months will likely bring continued volatility. Market participants must stay informed and make decisions based on their risk tolerance and investment goals.

MENAFN14012025007421016031ID1109087393