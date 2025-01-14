Russian Aircraft Hit Infrastructure Facility In Sumy Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian aircraft struck an infrastructure facility in Sumy in the late hours of January 13.

That is according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

According to preliminary data, the attack damaged the administrative and warehouse buildings. The blast wave broke the windows of a nearby two-storey residential building.

The SES experts inspected the area. No people were found in the damaged premises under the rubble.

Inregion, nine people due to Russian strikes over past day

As reported by Ukrinform, at night and on the morning of January 14, the Russian army carried out six strikes on the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

Photo: SES