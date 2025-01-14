Qatar Set To Begin World Championship Campaign Against France

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Reigning Asian champions Qatar will be looking to replicate their impressive run from 2015 when they begin their journey at the 2025 IHF Men's Handball World Championship today in Croatia.

Qatar, the only team from outside Europe to reach a World Championship final - doing so in 2015, enter the event this time after securing their sixth consecutive Asian title as they take on the current European title holders France in their first match today.

The Group C encounter will take place at the Zatika Sport Centre in Porec, Croatia, one of the three host nations of the Championship along with Denmark and Norway.

Qatar, coached by Veselin Vujovic, will also face Austria and the four-time Asian champions Kuwait in the group.

Qatar team's General Supervisor Khalifa Taisir Al Jassim admitted the challenge ahead.

“The draw placed us in Group Three alongside world champions France, Austria, one of Europe's strong teams, and Kuwait, which has recently made a notable comeback on the scene.”

Al Jassim also highlighted that Qatar's first match against France will be a rematch of the 2015 World Cup final held in Qatar, in which the six-time world champions lifted the title trophy.

“We understand the difficulty of this match, but we are determined to defend our chances. Our first goal is to advance to the main round. From there, we'll tackle each challenge as it comes, fighting to bring honour to Qatari handball. Our focus remains on each match individually.”

Qatar will next take on Austria on January 16 before concluding the Group stage with a clash against their Arabian opponents on January 18.

Qatar, having finished in 22nd spot at the previous world championship, will rely on a blend of experience and talent this time, managed by Vujovic who recently took over the reins of head coach from long-standing Spanish coach Valero Rivera.

Vujovic, who has won bronze as Slovenia coach at the 2017 World Championship, has also won gold (1986) and silver (1982) as a player with Yugoslavia, will look to bring his experience into Qatar's journey starting today.

Youssef ben Ali

Among the key players picked by Vujovic for the task are seasoned campaigners Rafael Capote, Frankis Marzo, Youssef ben Ali and Amin Zakar as well as the top scorer for Qatar from the previous world championship – Ahmad Madadi. The team also includes young stars picked from the General and the U-20 Leagues as the Asian heavyweights look to shine in the global stage.

However, the reigning Olympic champions Denmark standout as the overwhelming favourites this time as they aim for a unique fourth consecutive world crown after completing the first men's title hat-trick two years ago in Stockholm.

Olympic silver medallists Germany, the 2023 runners-up France and bronze medallists Spain are also among the top title contenders.

2025 IHF Men's Handball World Championship

Group C: Qatar's fixtures

At Zatika Sport Centre in Porec, Croatia

Today: Qatar vs France (8:00pm)

January 16: Qatar vs Austria (10:30pm)

January 18: Qatar vs Kuwait (10:30pm)