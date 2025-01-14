Recognising Profound Impact Of HMC's PCC Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has called on compassionate and dedicated individuals to join its Person-Centred Care (PCC) Ambassadors Programme.

This unique volunteer initiative was designed by the Centre for Patient Experience and Staff Engagement (CPESE) to enhance patient experience by integrating empathy and personal connection into healthcare delivery.

Coming from all walks of life and section of Qatar's community, since 2024, the PCC Ambassadors have completed more than 220 assignments, significantly enriching the patient journey at HMC.

Their contributions range from organising recreational activities and providing emotional support to facilitating patient feedback and assisting medical staff, making them an integral part of the healthcare process.

Nasser Al Naimi, Chief of Patient Experience at HMC and Director of Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute said these volunteers serve as crucial bridges between patients and healthcare professionals, fostering an empathetic and supportive environment that enhances the overall patient journey and aligns with HMC's mission of delivering person-centered care.

“The PCC Ambassadors have made a profound difference in the lives of patients and their families,” Al Naimi said.“By helping patients navigate complex medical systems and offering emotional support during difficult times, they have reinforced the essential role of human connection in healthcare. Their dedication highlights the profound difference volunteerism can make in creating a compassionate healthcare environment.

“The dedication and compassion of our PCC Ambassadors have greatly enhanced the overall patient experience. Their voluntary service not only enriches the lives of our patients but also strengthens the culture of person-centered care within HMC. We invite more individuals to join us in this rewarding journey to make a real difference in healthcare.”

PCC Ambassadors are given full training and support throughout their time. Al Naimi said that becoming an Ambassador requires a time commitment but the personal and community benefits were intangible.

“I call on members of the community to become part of a dedicated team committed to transforming the patient experience at HMC. Your contributions can make a difference in the lives of patients, their families, and the broader healthcare community,” he said.“By becoming a PCC Ambassador, you can be part of a programme that makes a tangible impact, helping to create a more compassionate and person-centred healthcare environment.”

HMC is seeking enthusiastic volunteers who are eager to contribute their time and skills to enhance patient care. Whether you have a background in healthcare or simply a desire to help others, the PCC Ambassadors Programme offers a meaningful opportunity to make a positive impact.