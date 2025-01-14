LENZINGTM Lyocell Fill Expands Portfolio To Enhance Comfort, Resource Efficiency And Design Versatility In Filling Applications

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulosic fibers for the textile and non-wovens industries, today announced the expansion of its LENZINGTM Lyocell Fill portfolio within the TENCELTMfamily of fibers. This broader portfolio expansion introduces a finer variant with various cut lengths,tailored for filling applications in home textiles and apparel.



With the planet at heart, our expanded LENZINGTM Lyocell Fill fibers, both EU Ecolabel-certified and ClimatePartner-certified1, are versatile and can offer an almost endless variety of product designs and functions,” said Caroline Ledl, Senior Director of Global Product and Application Management, Commercial Textile, Lenzing AG.“These fibers provide not only enhanced thermal comfort and moisture control butalso form-keeping properties .Leveraging our decades of experience in refining filling materials, we believe our expanded fiber portfolio will inspire like-minded industry partners to create even more innovative designs across various product applications.”



LENZINGTM Lyocell Fill: a touch of enhanced comfort

Sinking into a pillow, snuggling under a cozy comforter, or resting atop a refreshing mattress pad could be an inviting experience with LENZINGTM Lyocell Fill fibers. This expanded portfolio comes with effective moisture control for a natural dry feeling, contributing to thermal comfort essential for promoting better sleep.7, , ,



Featuring two distinct linear densities and various cut lengths, the expanded fiber portfolio offers enhanced compatibility to blend seamlessly with other filling fibers like polyester, and filling materials like down. This versatility supports different filling technologies and product constructions, catering to diverse design and application needs and specific consumer preferences in home textiles, apparel and beyond.



The new, finer fibers, suitable for not only carding but blow-fill technology,enhance the sensorial experience in pillows, stuffed toys, and other lightweight applications, the established,coarser fibers continue to deliver inherent moisture control6 and bulkiness for enhanced sleep comfort in comforters, quilts, and other home textile applications, particularly those using carding technology.



Manufacturers and consumers seeking to lower the consumption offossil-based materials will benefit from the responsibly sourced3 and resource-efficiently produced2LENZINGTM Lyocell Fill fibers, which are made from wood, a natural raw material that is both gentle on the skin6 and the environment.



The expanded LENZINGTM Lyocell Fill portfolio will be unveiled at the Lenzing booth (Hall 11, booth #A11) during Heimtextil in Frankfurt, January 14–17, 2025 can connect with Lenzing experts and discover how these innovative fibers can elevate product offerings.



Facts and figures

The expanded LENZINGTM Lyocell Fill portfolio features two linear densities and five cut lengths:

.1.7dtex:. Finer variant availablein 60mm with options coming soon in 16mm and 32mm. Particularly suitable for blow-fill applications (e.g. pillows and stuffed toys) and blends with premium materials (e.g. down, feather and silk). The 1.7dtex/60mm variant is designed for application in apparel fillings (e.g. jackets).

.6.7dtex: Established fiber for carding and blow-fill applications. Available in 32mm and 60mm cut lengths. Excels in comforters, quilts, and other home textile applications.





About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for the ecologically responsible production of regenerated cellulose fibers based on cellulose and recycled material. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner to global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – from functional, comfortable and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. A range of LENZING fibers is also certified by TÜV AUSTRIA for the following properties: biodegradable in soil, fresh water and marine environment as well as compostable in home applications and industrial facilities.



The Lenzing Group's business model extends far beyond that of a conventional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials used and offers solutions for the transformation of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to reduce the rate of global warming and thereby also support the goals of the Paris Agreement and the EU Commission's Green Deal, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that aims for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and a net-zero target (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) by 2050.



