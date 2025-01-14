Zojila Tunnel: MEIL Completes Excavation Of 10.4 KM

According to the details available, the MEIL out of 13 kilometers length of the strategic tunnel has completed the excavation of 10.4 kms.

The Zojila tunnel, located amidst mountainous terrain on Srinagar-Leh National Highway, is set to become one of the longest and most crucial tunnels in the region.

Officials said that the excavation is a major step towards completing the Zojila Tunnel.“MEIL's success in overcoming the challenging terrain is a big achievement,” they added.



“We are proud to have reached this significant milestone. The Zojila Tunnel project will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to the development and security of the region,” a senior official from Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd said, as per news agency KNO.

Pertinently, MEIL is constructing the tunnel using the new Austrian tunneling method on completion, the tunnel will provide year-long connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh, cutting the travel time from 3.5 hours on Zojila Pass to 45 minutes.

All weather connectivity will help in the financial and cultural development of Srinagar and Ladakh regions .

