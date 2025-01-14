Ukraine, Egypt discuss agricultural trade, business cooperation

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Ukraine Barakat Ali Elleity have spoken the problem of lowering payment postponement for Ukrainian exporters and lifting some business limitations.



The recent report was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry, an Ukrinform reporter reads.



At the conference, the participants also discussed the ability of making a Ukrainian food hub on the land of Egypt.



“In 2024, the agricultural trade turnover between Ukraine and Egypt reached USD 1.4 billion, which is 32% higher compared to 2023. Most exports consisted of corn, wheat, soybeans, and vegetable oil. Meanwhile, imports from Egypt included mainly citrus fruits, potatoes, nuts, etc.,” Koval said.



In his speech, collaboration among Ukraine and Egypt should be mutually advantageous.



In the course of the conference, the memberships approved to make a collaborate working in order to draw a roadmap for solve the recent problems.



MENAFN14012025000045016953ID1109087085