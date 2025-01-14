Porsche sales decrease in 2024 amid short demand in China

(MENAFN) Porsche, the sports vehicle trademark of the German automotive manufacturer Volkswagen Group, experienced a 3 percent decline in international automobile distributions during the previous year compared to 2023 because of short request in China.



Overall vehicle distributions last year dropped to 310,718 from 320,221 the prior year, the firm noted in a statement on Monday.



The trademark’s transactions in China dipped 28 percent in the previous year compared to 2023, to 56,887.



“The decline in China is mainly due to the ongoing difficult economic situation in this region,” the firm mentioned.



Its transactions in Europe, in contrast, rose by 8 percent, especially in Germany by 11 percent annually in the previous year.



distributions to global as well as emerging markets surged by 6 percent past year compared to 2023.



Porsche declared in October 2024 that it would lower its trader connection in China because of constant small demand.



While the German company’s distributions to China contribute for nearly 20 percent of its international distributions, the firm is impacted by tax pressures among the EU as well as China.

