Turkey’s ornaments shipments reach USD141M last year

(MENAFN) Turkey shipped flowers as well as decorative valued at USD141 million to more than 70 nations in the previous year, with the Netherlands and the UK being the biggest addressees, a field formal noted.



The nation, which is the origin to over 3,500 varieties, ships several goods, such as cut flowers, indoor as well as outdoor plants, flower tubers, sprouts, trees, as well as mosses developed in glasshouses as well as hilltops.



The Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, as well as Ukraine continue to be major importers of Turkish products, while tree varieties as well as fruit seedlings are in demand in outdoor good markets.



Ismail Yilmaz, chairman of the Turkish Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters’ Association, informed a Turkish news agency that decorative plant output extents 6,000 hectares through Turkey, with 1,200 hectares (2,965 acres) committed to cut flower output as well as 300 to 400 hectares for outdoor flowers.



Flowers are our most significant ship product, grown on 700 hectares, Yilmaz noted, adding that Antalya tops the nation in flowers shipments.



The field openly hires over 60,000 workers, with the overall staff surging to 300,000 when supply chain jobs are comprised, Yilmaz also stated.

MENAFN14012025000045016755ID1109087003