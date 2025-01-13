(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Is there too much hype around robotics and automation?

January 13, 2025 by David Edwards

When our website, RoboticsAndAutomationNews, started 10 years ago, we were probably the only dedicated website reporting on robotics and automation, especially in the industrial sector, more specifically, about industrial robotic arms.

At the time, industrial robotics was a niche topic, generating little or no attention in mainstream media. Our interest was in the side of robotics first, and opportunities second. This enabled us to carve out a unique space, and now, our interests are accurately reflected in the composition of our audience – largest group is engineers and roboticists, the second-largest, investors.

And back when we started, and for the first five years or so, we dominated Google search results, appearing as the top result – and the 20 or so after that – for nearly any query related to robotics and automation.

Fast forward a decade, and the landscape has changed dramatically. Robotics and automation are no longer niche subjects. Media coverage has exploded, with numerous websites competing for attention. Our visibility in search results has significantly diminished. While we still have a loyal audience, particularly for industrial robotic arms, we can't help but ask: Has robotics become over-hyped?

Let's explore this question from multiple perspectives.

Do websites get more readers by reporting on robots?

The surge in robotics-related content across the internet suggests that many websites see value in covering the topic. Robotics and automation are exciting, futuristic subjects that often attract clicks. Stories about humanoid robots, advancements in AI, or automation's impact on jobs frequently go viral.

However, the question is whether this increased interest translates into sustainable readership. Many general-interest or general-technology websites likely cover robotics to capitalise on trends rather than long-term commitment to the subject. This opportunistic approach could explain why many robotics stories are sensationalised, emphasising fear (for example,“Robots Will Take All Our Jobs!”) or wonder (for example,“Meet the Robot That Can Cook Gourmet Meals”).

We're not saying we didn't or don't find their coverage interesting – we do. And we can't claim to have to have been pressured into publishing scare-mongering stories of our own – we enjoy them as much as anyone else.

However, for dedicated platforms like ours, holding on to a steady readership requires nuanced, informed reporting that appeals to a discerning audience. While general websites may attract casual readers, specialised outlets retain readers genuinely invested in the field.

And, to be perfectly honest, our readers do not always enjoy the fear-mongering, robots-taking-over-the-world stories because they work in the field and are not given to hyperbole about it – it's a serious business and they're a bit tired of the typical mainstream takes on robots. But still, it's only a bit of fun in an otherwise misery-laden time and world.

Are robots the answer to the world's problems?

Robotics and automation have undeniably addressed significant challenges across industries. From boosting productivity in manufacturing and logistics to assisting in disaster response, robots have proven their worth. For example:



Economic growth : Countries like Japan, South Korea, and Germany have leveraged industrial robotics to sustain manufacturing competitiveness.

Healthcare : Surgical robots and automated diagnostic tools are transforming patient care. Agriculture : Autonomous systems are tackling labor shortages and optimising resource use.

That said, robots are not a panacea. The complexities of problems like climate change or global inequality cannot be solved by technology alone. Media coverage often oversimplifies these issues, contributing to the perception that robotics is over-hyped.

Is robotics and automation a growing market?

The growth of the global robotics market is undeniable. According to various reports, the global robotics market was valued at over $35 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20 per cent through 2030. Key drivers include:



Industrial automation : Demand for efficiency and precision in manufacturing and logistics continues apace.

Service robots : Applications in retail, logistics, and healthcare, many of which are new, but undeniably beneficial in many ways. AI integration : Enabling smarter, more adaptive systems, AI is likely to be seen as the most powerful technology humanity ever developed.

While the market's growth is impressive, its media coverage might be disproportionate – too much coverage for an industry that is a fraction of the size of, say, the car industry. The excitement surrounding humanoid robots, for instance, often overshadows less glamorous but more impactful industrial and commercial applications – such as those robotic arms that so interest our audience.

Google Trends and robotics search interest

Our analysis of Google search trends over the past 10 years shows a marked increase in interest in terms like“robotics” and“automation”, as well as other related terms. Major milestones, such as advancements in AI or the launch of high-profile robots, often trigger spikes in search activity.

However, these trends may also indicate volatility. Interest tends to increase around sensational headlines but tapers off until the next big story. This cyclical pattern suggests that mainstream interest in robotics may be driven more by novelty – and keeping up with the Joneses – than sustained engagement.

The performance of RoboticsAndAutomationNews

Despite being overshadowed in search results in recent years, our website continues to retain a strong audience. Our focus on industrial robotics gives us a unique edge – it's difficult to persevere with an interest unless it's real. Links from authoritative sources further validate our credibility, though we must admit that competing with larger, general-interest platforms remains a challenge.

Improvements in our search engine optimisation (SEO) improvements could help regain some visibility, even though none of us here really have any interest in the newfangled thing, whatever it is. Anyway, budget constraints make hiring an SEO expert difficult. We're told that strategies such as“optimising” existing content (whatever that means), publishing regularly, and targeting niche keywords could be effective, but we haven't got the patience or the spare brain cells for any of that.

We regularly get suggestions from our readers as to what to cover, and we have ideas of our own. Some work, some don't. But that's how we roll here. In short, we have never done any specific SEO activity.

Is the current interest in robotics a passing fad?

The robotics industry's growth and diversification suggest that media interest – especially our website's and that of other robotics news websites – is not a passing fad. However, mainstream media's fascination with the topic may wane as other trends emerge. This shift could create an opportunity for specialised platforms like ours to reclaim prominence by staying consistent and improving the quality of our coverage.

Historically, media attention has shifted between various technology trends. Before robotics, topics like personal computers, smartphones, and social media dominated headlines. As these subjects became more familiar, their novelty may be wearing off. A similar trajectory could await robotics, especially when a new trendy technology comes to the fore.

True faith

The explosion of interest in robotics and automation has created both opportunities and challenges for specialised platforms like RoboticsAndAutomationNews. While the field is undoubtedly growing, the media's coverage often exaggerates its immediate impact, contributing to perceptions of over-hype.

Our aim remains the same: to provide factual, insightful coverage of robotics and automation, as well as related subjects. By continually learning about our chosen subject, refining our SEO strategy, and continuing to serve our loyal and supportive readers, we can navigate this crowded landscape and maintain our position as a credible source of news, insights and opinions in the industry.