Lebanon Pres.: Political Stability Can Only Be Achieved Through Int'l Confidence In Country

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated on Monday that stability can only be achieved through international confidence in the country.

President Aoun met with the Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad AbulGheit in the presidential palace, and reiterated his commitment to cooperating with all parties to achieve political stability in Lebanon, Lebanese Presidency said in a statement.

He also expressed that the new government, to be formed by Judge Nawaf Salam, would initiate the journey of reforming the country.

For his part, AbulGheit expressed his confidence that many matters will move forward at a pace Lebanon has not seen in recent years. I wish President Aoun success in the coming days and hope for a swift formation of a government that meets Lebanon's needs," he added.

AbulGheit extended an invitation to President Aoun to visit the Arab League and deliver a speech before the Council of Permanent Representatives or the Ministerial Council. (Pickup previous)

