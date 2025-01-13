Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya revealed that the Kuwaiti Embassy in Syrian would be re-opened "very soon."

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya praised the outcomes of the program on rehabilitating and training fresh engineers and architects who have become "ambassadors of innovation and excellence".

DOHA -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip.

BEIRUT -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that political stability can only be achieved through international confidence in the country.

BEIRUT -- Judge Nawaf Salam was asked to form the new Lebanese government after gaining big support from lawmakers, Lebanese presidency said. (end) mb