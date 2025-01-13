Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
1/13/2025 7:04:45 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya revealed that the Kuwaiti Embassy in Syrian would be re-opened "very soon."
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya praised the outcomes of the program on rehabilitating and training fresh engineers and architects who have become "ambassadors of innovation and excellence".
DOHA -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip.
BEIRUT -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that political stability can only be achieved through international confidence in the country.
BEIRUT -- Judge Nawaf Salam was asked to form the new Lebanese government after gaining big support from lawmakers, Lebanese presidency said. (end) mb
MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109086410
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.