Viral Video: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Toll Booth Worker, Tries To Strangle Him Over Fastag Dispute In UP

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, a woman was seen violently attacking a toll booth operator, continuously slapping him about 7 times in 4 seconds, at the Chhijarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur on Sunday morning, reported the Times of India. The incident occurred around 8:30 am after the woman's vehicle was flagged for having insufficient FASTag balance.

According to toll staff, the car bearing registration number HR40J6483 was coming from Ghaziabad and had two men and two women inside. When the FASTag scanner showed a low balance, the booth attendant asked the group to pay the toll fee manually along with the applicable fine, as per government rules.

Instead of complying, one of the women in the car got out, entered the booth, and began assaulting the operator. CCTV footage shows her slapping him repeatedly, attempting to strangle him, and banging his head against the table. The two male passengers also allegedly misbehaved with toll staff.

“A simple request to pay toll turned into a violent attack. The woman barged into the booth and beat up our staff mercilessly. This is unacceptable,” said Avnish Singh, an employee at the toll plaza.

The police have identified the vehicle and launched efforts to trace the woman involved.“A case has been filed under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation). The vehicle has been identified, and efforts are being made to trace the woman” said Patneesh Yadav, SHO of Pilakhua police station.

This incident has reignited concerns over the safety of toll workers, who often face aggression from motorists. Notably, this is not the first such episode at the Chhijarsi Toll Plaza. In June 2024, a bulldozer driver, angry over being asked to pay toll, rammed his vehicle into two booths and attempted to run over toll employees. That video also went viral, sparking outrage but little change in enforcement.

The incident continues to trend on social media, with many calling for stricter action against road rage and violence.