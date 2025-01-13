Platform Partners Completes $180 Million Capital Raise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Consistent with Platform's historical approach, the new capital, added to the existing capital base, will primarily be used to invest $20 to $100 million of equity per in growing, founder or family-owned companies. Platform's perpetual investment model and ability to recycle capital allows business owners to operate with a long-term, growth-oriented perspective without pre-defined exit timelines.

"After initially setting out to raise $150 million of additional capital, we are pleased to report that we exceeded our goal," said Fred Brazelton, CEO and Co-Founder of Platform Partners. "As always, we are grateful for the support and trust each of our investors has shown Platform both during this capital raise and since our inception in 2006. Our shareholder network of successful executives and family offices has always been part of our firm's 'secret sauce,' and we are pleased to add a few new, like-minded investors in addition to our core group during this financing round."

Platform has more than 20 investment and portfolio support professionals who will be responsible for deploying the newly raised capital alongside funds generated by Platform's existing businesses. Platform founders, employees, and affiliates continue the firm's heritage by collectively being the largest investor in the capital raise.

Since the firm's founding in 2006, Platform has invested in over 30 initial platform companies. For more information, please visit Platform Partners' website .

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel and no placement agent was used for the capital raise.

About Platform Partners LLC

Founded in 2006, Platform Partners LLC is a private investment company based in Houston that makes investments in lower middle-market companies with the intent of growing these businesses into industry leaders through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Platform invests through a perpetual holding company structure allowing for a long-term, patient approach to partnering with entrepreneurs to build companies. The company manages total assets of approximately $800 million. For more information, please visit .

