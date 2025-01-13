Starr Names Peter Hirs To Succeed Howard Smith As CFO

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Starr announced that Peter Hirs has been named the company's chief officer, effective January 13, succeeding Howard I. Smith, who is retiring after more than 40 years at Starr and related entities.

Hirs brings significant finance and insurance experience to Starr, having spent the past 20 years at a global insurance carrier, where he managed regional finance teams across the world and led mergers and acquisitions activities. In his new role, Hirs will oversee the organization's global finance operations. He is based at Starr's head office in New York.

Smith had led Starr's financial operations since 2005, when Maurice R.“Hank” Greenberg, Starr's chairman emeritus, re-established Starr as a free-standing investment and insurance organization, and he worked closely with Hank prior to that, first joining him in 1984.

“Peter will be a critical partner in achieving our global ambitions,” Starr's chairman and co-ceo, Jeff Greenberg said.“In addition to his excellent finance experience, he has demonstrated that he is aligned with our culture and values. We thank Howie for his many contributions, and we welcome Peter to Starr.”

About Starr

Starr is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Malta, Singapore, Switzerland and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of“A” (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard & Poor's rating of“A+” (Strong).

