Battle For Top DC Post Erupts

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

TWO of the five candidates for the (DC)'s chairmanship are facing a pushback from their own constituencies which argue that they are unqualified to contest.

Bokang Ramatšella is facing opposition from his Teya-Teyaneng constituency which is questioning his standing as a member.

Nkokoto Pakisa's candidacy is being queried by his Tsoelike constituency which insists he had defaulted on his membership fees and is therefore not qualified to contest at the DC's elective on January 25

Tsoelike constituency raises the concerns in a letter signed by its secretary 'Mapuleng Khutlang.

Khutlang tells the party that Pakisa, who is from the Mapakising Branch, has not paid his 2023/2024 membership fee, thus failing to meet the necessary requirements for candidacy.

“We are not happy because he does not meet all the requirements for one to be recommended,” Khutlang says in the letter.

The DC membership fee is M1 per year.

The Teya-Teyaneng constituency has similarly voiced concerns about Ramatšella, alleging that his membership isinvalid because he owes membership fees for 2023/24

The constituency, however, did not write to the national executive committee but called the secretary general, Tsitso Cheba, to voice their concerns.

In an interview, Ramatšella defended his candidacy, dismissing the allegations as“lies aimed at advancing personal agendas”.

“I have a 10-year membership in this party,” Ramatšella said.

He emphasised that only the party secretary and treasurer are responsible for confirming the validity of membership,suggesting that others lack the authority to determine if he is an active member of the DC.

“Members have recommended my name, and who am I to refuse to serve the people?” he added, confirming his determination to remain in the race despite the protest from the Teya-Teyaneng constituency

Ramatšella has sent thepost proof that his membership fee is up to date.

The DC party spokesman, Serialong Qoo, acknowledged the concerns from the two constituencies but said“the matter is being addressed”.

Qoo, however, said the concerns about the inactive membership were misplaced,“because it is the party secretary and treasurer who hold the records of membership”.

“No one can safely say another member does not have membership unless the party secretary and treasurer have confirmed it,” Qoo said.

Ramatšella, Pakisa, Kokolia Ramabele, Mojakisane Mosala, and Ramaisa Ramosa, are competing for the position of chairman

Nkheli Liphoto