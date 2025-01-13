Psychedelics Task Force In Minnesota Asks Lawmakers To Enact Legislation To Decriminalize Psychedelics

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A Minnesota Psychedelic Task Force is urging legislators to create a state-regulated program for therapeutic access to psychedelics and decriminalize the possession and use of low amounts of psilocybin. This task force was established through a legislation signed by Governor Tim Walz into law in May 2024.

Originally, the task force was supposed to...

Read More>>

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire

(“PNW”) is a specialized communications with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

PsychedelicNewsWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by

IBN