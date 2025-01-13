Jordan's, Palestine's Prime Ministers Talk Israeli War On Gaza
1/13/2025 2:05:30 PM
Amman, January 13 (Petra) -- Prime Minister
Jaafar Hassan the Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Mustafa discussed in Amman ties and the Israeli war on Gaza.
During the meeting, on Monday, Hassan and Mustafa discussed the "enduring historical" ties between Jordan and Palestine and the continued coordination and consultation between the two countries regarding the Palestinian cause's challenges.
Hassan discussed his majesty
King Abdullah II's directives to support the Palestinian people politically, economically and on all levels, noting the Kingdom's efforts to halt the war in Gaza and ensure the continued delivery of humanitarian aid.
He said Jordan is committed to supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank and rejected the Israeli violations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Hassan discussed Jordan's efforts to protect the Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem, a responsibility entrusted to His Majesty the King under the Hashemite custodianship.
The Prime Minister said Jordan is making diplomatic efforts to preserve the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and support its mission to provide humanitarian services in line with its international mandate.
For his part, Mustafa praised Jordan's "unwavering" support for the Palestinian cause and the King's efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, provide aid and facilitate international efforts to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.
Mustafa and Hassan discussed the Israeli forces and settlers' attacks in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
