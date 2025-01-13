Amir, Biden Discuss Gaza Mediation, Regional Developments
Date
1/13/2025 2:05:25 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call Monday from US president Joe Biden.
During the call, they reviewed the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and issues of mutual interest. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, in addition to regional and international developments of common interest.
MENAFN13012025000067011011ID1109085545
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.