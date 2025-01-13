Amir, Biden Discuss Gaza Mediation, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call Monday from US president Joe Biden.

During the call, they reviewed the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and issues of mutual interest. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, in addition to regional and international developments of common interest.



MENAFN13012025000067011011ID1109085545