Tilepix X Jonathan Adler Introduce The Jet Set Collection

Back by popular demand, TilePix and Jonathan Adler are thrilled to announce their second wall art collection titled "TilePix x Jonathan Adler: The Jet Set Collection."

This centric collection is available just in time for resort season, releasing today January 13, 2025.

Coming off a major success from their first launch last July, TilePix and Jonathan Adler have brought Jonathan's designs exclusively to life on their magnetically hung, no-nails wall art. Having flipped the wall décor industry on its head, the two are excited to bring more of Jonathan's globally known motifs to homes everywhere with this new release. Pairing Jonathan Adler's designs with TilePix's magnetically-hung frames and glass prints adds a sense of playful punctuation when designing a gallery wall - everyone can arrange, rearrange (...and rearrange) their wall art to match whatever bold mood or travel memory they may want to resurface at any given point in time.

"Nothing's more glamorous than travel (barring lost luggage or smelly seatmates) and with my new collection with TilePix you can bring the glamour of some of my favorite locations to your home," shares Jonathan Adler. "Pick your favorite destination – did someone say Capri? – or create a gallery wall to match the stamps in your passport. Each print is a ticket to glamour – and all without a single nail."

"TilePix x Jonathan Adler: The Jet Set Collection" brings to you three chic capsule lines: Jet Set, Playa, and Druggist, each embodying Adler's vision of fabulous escapism, relaxation, and coveted destinations. The Jet Set line invites you to look back on some of your most cherished memories in your favorite travel destinations. Whether it be a memento to your study abroad, destination wedding, or favorite family trip, there's no better way to cherish that time spent than with this collection. The Playa pieces are the perfect homage in your space to your favorite carefree beach days. Playa brings together radiant colors, fun images, and relaxed scenes, great to mix and match with the Jet Set line in a full TilePix gallery wall. Last but certainly not least, we are back with new designs from our best-selling Druggist assortment. For so many who look to Jonathan for these dreamlike pieces, customers can now expand their gallery wall from the first collection with fresh Druggist artwork.

"We're excited to collaborate with Jonathan Adler once again, as the innovation we bring to the wall decor space paired with Jonathan's iconic designs make a winning combination," shares Steven Spiro, CEO of TilePix. "From larger-than-life splits gallery walls where you can stretch one image across multiple of our tiles, to new glass pieces, there is no limit when it comes to uniquely curating Jonathan Adler's great artwork in your space, and we are proud to offer that at affordable prices with no-nails prints that are easy to hang too."

Reminding you that TilePix is the wall art brand that changed the industry with their patented magnetic backed wall decor products, which means you can have Jonathan Adler artwork in your space with NO nails and NO damage to your walls (ever!). Both Jonathan Adler and TilePix value the joyful nature of home design. Being able to peel, stick, and hang all of these art prints in minutes allows shoppers to focus on the fun of curating their new "TilePix x Jonathan Adler: The Jet Set Collection" gallery wall, rather than the hassle of hanging it.

"The Jet Set Collection" will be live for purchase on TilePix's website starting today January 13, 2025. It will be available on many of the brand's adored products including TilePix classic frames, wood frames, and glass prints in a variety of frame colors and print sizes. It will also feature larger pieces of JA's artwork with the brand's splits feature, splitting one design across multiple framed or glass tiles. Customers can shop individual art from this collection a la carte or buy a whole bundle set to make the Jonathan Adler gallery wall of their dreams. As you know, gallery walls are having their moment, so why buy just one? This collection starts at $27.99. For more information on TilePix, visit tilepix , and to discover more of Jonathan Adler's work, explore jonathanadler .

Shop the collection HERE !

About Jonathan Adler:

Jonathan's mission is to bring Modern American Glamour to your life. How? By creating a foundation of timelessly chic furniture and accessorizing with abandon. It all started with pottery. Jonathan first gave the wheel a spin at summer camp when he was 12 years old. He was obsessed with clay the moment he touched it. Unfortunately, his passion wasn't always encouraged. After his college professor told him, "You have no talent. Move to New York and become a lawyer," he attempted to comply, moving to the city and working in entertainment biz. Three years later he quit and went back to the wheel. In 1993, Barneys bought his collection of pots, and five years later, he opened his first store in Soho. Today his offerings span furniture, lighting, home décor, and more, plus countless iconic interior projects and retail locations worldwide, all rooted in his commitment to outstanding design, impeccable materials, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

About TilePix:

Having launched October 2022, TilePix's innovation is flipping the wall décor industry on its head, making wall design accessible, easy, and unbelievably fun. TilePix products are mounted with a patented magnetic hanging system, which means no nails, no hassle and absolutely no wall damage (seriously!). Instead, TilePix reframes the potential of the wall; its magnets enable everyone to hang (...and re-hang and re-hang) custom gallery walls in seconds, making TilePix the leading option for dorm dwellers, apartment renters and DIY enthusiasts. TilePix's vision is to fill every white wall with creativity because with the right tools and a little guidance, everyone should feel empowered to be creative. Their wall décor is fully customizable. All you have to do is upload your uniquely original photos, art or designs to their site to seamlessly curate the gallery of your dreams. The brand has a diverse assortment of top wall décor products to pick from, like sleek glass prints, skateboard decks, framed photo tiles, canvas, posters, and more. The site also has playfully versatile design tools, like Splits. This creative feature stretches a single image across unlimited amounts of wall décor, bringing an unbelievably larger-than-life, statement piece to the home. TilePix ships nationwide and TilePix frames are available for same day pick-up at over 8K Walgreens locations across America, making it the perfect option for last-minute shoppers, who need quick gifts or DIY pieces. Its parent brand Tracer is known as the leader in the printing industry, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Tracer has deep rooted relationships in printing with big leaders, like Walgreens and CVS. TilePix provides unmatched creative resources, unlike other decor brands, to uplift and support designers at various stages of their career. You can shop artist partnership collections on TilePix's artist marketplace.

