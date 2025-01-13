SAS Viya Achieves Stateramp Authorization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) StateRAMP, a nationally recognized risk authorization management program, provides a standardized approach to assessing cloud products. Following a third-party assessment and review by the StateRAMP Program Management Office, the organization authorized SAS AI and Analytics for in the Microsoft Azure commercial cloud. This achievement reflects SAS' unwavering commitment to delivering a secure and reliable solution that government agencies can rely on to safeguard their data and operations.

"The security and trust of our government customers is paramount," said Grant Brooks, Senior Vice President, SAS North America. "StateRAMP authorization is an important validation of this commitment and we look forward to empowering more agencies with the powerful data and AI capabilities of Viya."

SAS Viya enables

state governments to operationalize predictive

analytics

and AI

regardless of whether code

is

written in SAS or open source. In addition, SAS Viya includes trustworthy AI capabilities like model cards, bias detection, explainability, decision auditability, governance and accountability, increasing confidence in government agencies' responsible AI efforts. It offers both programming and low- or no-code options in a single visual interface to enable users of all skill levels to take advantage of best-in-class AI.

