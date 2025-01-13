Baku Book Center Introduces Readers To New Authors And Genres

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Baku book Center has become a popular destination for book
lovers in Azerbaijan. Its wide collection of literature and unique
offerings attract readers from around the city. As people seek
escape from everyday worries, the Center focuses on acquiring
popular books and keeping its collection up-to-date.
In an interview with AZERNEWS , the Baku Book Center's PR
manager, Nigar Huseynova , shares insights into the Center's recent
successes, the evolving trends in literature, and the pivotal role
of storytelling in shaping the minds and hearts of the youth.
With a keen focus on popular literature, Nigar Huseynova
discusses how the demand for engaging storytelling-particularly
classical works and contemporary bestsellers-has surged.
As digital technologies evolve, the Baku Book Center also
contemplates integrating new formats like e-books and audiobooks,
exploring innovative ways to remain relevant in a changing literary
landscape.
Q: How do you assess the activities of the Baku Book
Center over the past year? What events attracted particular public
attention and generated significant interest?
A: The Baku Book Center continues to be one of
the most popular places in our city. Last year, the Center's
operations were marked by the appearance of a large number of new
literary releases and exclusive editions. The demand for fiction
literature in our country and around the world continues to grow,
especially for classical works. Readers are increasingly turning to
books because they help to distract from everyday cares and
stresses, creating a space for relaxation and immersion into other
worlds. Therefore, our main focus is on acquiring in-demand
literature, ensuring a wide range of books, and constantly updating
our collection.
As for significant events that took place at our Center last
year, I would like to highlight the autumn seminars as part of the
educational project "YüksƏL," which we conducted this time in
partnership with the Baku Executive Authority, as well as a number
of book presentations on Azerbaijani linguistics.
The premiere screening of the documentary film "Azerbaijan's
Irevan" supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, garnered
considerable public interest, along with the meeting with the
famous Russian art historian Zelfira Tregulova and the presentation
of the Anthology of Ukrainian Poetry. We must also mention our
festive events for children with disabilities, creative workshops,
and "Reading Hours," which have become a tradition.
Q: Which books became bestsellers last year? What do you
think contributed to their popularity among readers?
A: Among the bestsellers of the past year are
Genki Kawamura's "If Cats Disappeared from the World," Jordan
Peterson's "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos," Jonathan
Franzen's "Corrections," Cormac McCarthy's "Suttree," novels by
Agatha Christie, as well as works by Azerbaijani authors Rovshan
Abdulloglu, Chingiz Abdullayev, and Elchin Safarli, alongside
foreign and Azerbaijani classical literature.
The popularity of certain books depends not only on the quality
of the work itself but also on a number of other factors, including
sociological, psychological, cognitive, cultural, economic,
technological, and even psychoanalytic aspects. Readers often
choose books based on the emotional response they elicit. If a
reader sees a reflection of themselves in a character, it creates a
deeper connection to the work and contributes to its popularity.
Many readers are interested in the genre of psychological drama, as
well as self-development books that help find solutions and new
approaches to various life problems. There is also another category
of readers who are attracted to a wide variety of genres and
themes, as well as stories about people-regardless of whether the
literature is fiction or non-fiction. Modern media also play an
important role in shaping reading preferences. Advertising, blog
reviews, and social media recommendations from well-known
personalities can significantly increase interest in a book.
Q: How does the Baku Book Center plan to develop its
initiatives to promote reading and the culture of books among young
people and other target groups?
A: Promoting reading among the youth is a
relevant issue that requires close attention from library
specialists and systematic work. After all, it is often during
youth that a person encounters their "main book," which can
significantly influence their career choices and attitude towards
life. We attach great importance to this issue. Of course, new,
popular, and simply good books are needed to attract young readers.
However, even with very limited resources, it is possible to make
the reading space more appealing. In this regard, the reading area
in our Center is organized with the needs of our readers in mind.
Additionally, we can say that practically all our projects have
always been and will continue to be aimed at promoting the culture
of reading among young people and other social groups.
Q: How do you evaluate the role of digital technologies
in modern book publishing? Does the Baku Book Center have plans to
integrate new formats, such as e-books and audiobooks?
A: Speaking about the book market in general,
the growing role of electronic literature is evident. In recent
times, e-book has become a kind of synonym for the modern era with
its easy access to information from any point in the world. While
worldwide there is talk of significant harm caused by reading
literature on information carriers for vision and overall
health.
For traditional bookstores, including our Center, e-books and
audiobooks can be beneficial, but this requires overcoming certain
challenges. For example, selling such products can be less
profitable because many of these books are sold through
intermediaries (for example, through online platforms that take a
percentage of each sale).
Thus, the success of selling e-books and audiobooks depends on
how a traditional store can overcome these challenges and whether
it can integrate digital assortment into its model profitably.
Q: What new releases in the literary world and projects
are planned to be presented in the near future?
A: Predictions regarding literary genres that
will be in trend in 2025 are relative, and it is impossible to
predict bestsellers. However, some trends are already visible.
According to many foreign literary experts, 2025 will open new
horizons for relatively new literary movements, such as climate
fiction that explores the consequences of climate change and
solarpunk, which offers an optimistic view of the future. Among the
most anticipated books of 2025 are "The White Line of Night" by
Kuwaiti writer Khaled Nasrallah, "The Woman Who Could Whistle" by
Antonia Susan Byatt, "Grace" by Paul Lynch, "Impossible Life" by
Matt Haig, "Breakdown at the Edge of the Galaxy" by Etgar Keret,
"The Bite of the Bee" by Paul Murray, "The Time of Chimeras" by
Bernard Werber, the novel "I Don't Say Goodbye" by South Korean
writer Han Kang, "The Vanishing World" by Sayaka Murata, "The Roll
of Thunder" by Laura Cumming, and many more.
As for projects by the Baku Book Center, in 2025 we plan to
continue our traditional projects aimed at promoting reading among
young people. There is also an idea for a new project, which
involves organizing meetings for young people with specialists from
various intellectual and applied professions who are ready to share
their knowledge. The meetings will take place in the format of
workshops or talks about their work. A key part of the meeting will
be a practical assignment from the guest, which will provide
participants with an initial understanding of a specific profession
or craft. The project is currently in the development stage.
