Arab League Hopeful On Lebanon Stability After New Pres. Named

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The election of a new president in Lebanon after a two-year vacuum should lead to more stability there, the chief of the Arab League said on Monday, hailing the step as crucial for more unity among state pillars.

"This election marks an important milestone for Lebanon, opening the door to renewed institutional functionality and effective governance," Ahmad Abu al-Gheit was quoted by state-run National News Agency, amid talks with caretaker Prime Najib Mikati, underlining the Cairo-based bloc's support for Beirut's and stability.

Lebanon's parliament on Thursday elected army Chief Joseph Aoun as the new president, ending a vacancy that has been in place since October of 2022. (end)

