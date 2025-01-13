Health In Her HUE And Black Girl Vitamins Partner To Empower Black Women's Wellness Through Exclusive Discounts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Health In Her HUE (HIHH), a digital dedicated to bridging the gap in health equity for Black women, and Black Girl Vitamins (BGV), a premium supplement brand committed to supporting the health needs of Black women, announced their partnership today. This collaboration is designed to enhance access to high-quality wellness supplements tailored specifically for Black women, empowering HIHH's growing community to take control of their health journeys. By combining HIHH's trusted platform and resources with BGV's innovative products, the partnership underscores a shared commitment to providing culturally relevant tools and support for Black women and other women of color.

Black Girl Vitamins, founded on the principle that Black women deserve culturally competent care and products designed with their unique health needs in mind, offers a range of Vitamins and supplements crafted from premium, ethically sourced ingredients. Through this exclusive affiliate partnership, Health In Her HUE members will receive a special discount code applicable to Black Girl Vitamins products, ensuring more affordable access to essential nutrients that support overall health, energy, and wellbeing.

“At Health In Her HUE, we are deeply committed to understanding and addressing the needs of our audience. Our approach thoughtfully connects Black women with resources, services, and products tailored to their unique experiences. I am genuinely excited about this partnership and hopeful it will inspire curiosity while encouraging proactive engagement with supplemental and, in some cases, preventative care to improve overall health outcomes." said Princess Uzoh, Chief of Staff and Director of Strategic Partnerships at Health In Her HUE.

Health In Her HUE's members will be able to access their discount code through the platform's member portal starting January, 2025. By using the code at checkout, members will enjoy a percentage off their purchases from Black Girl Vitamins' diverse product line, ranging from daily multivitamins to specialized supplements designed to support hair, skin, immune health, and more.

“BGV's vision of positively impact health outcomes for Black Women in America aligns perfectly with Health in Her Hue's dedication to bridging the health equity gap for Black women so we are excited about a partnership that will amplify this common goal,” said Jennifer Juma, Head of Strategy at Black Girl Vitamins.

About Health In Her HUE

Health In Her HUE is a digital platform connecting Black women to culturally responsive healthcare providers, evidence-based health content, and supportive communities. By leveraging the power of technology and community, Health In Her HUE aims to empower Black women to make informed decisions about their health while also building a more equitable healthcare ecosystem. For more information visit Healthinherhue.

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins is a supplement brand rooted in the belief that Black women deserve nutrient-rich, culturally attuned wellness solutions. From formulation to packaging, Black Girl Vitamins ensures its products reflect the diverse health needs of Black women, offering high-quality Vitamins and supplements that foster vitality, balance, and confidence.

Founded in 2021, Black Girl Vitamins is a wellness-focused company on a mission to address the nutritional needs of Black and minority communities. Co-founder Maxine's personal experience with healthcare disparities inspired the creation of expertly developed, tested, and fast-acting vitamins designed to tackle scientifically proven deficiencies. Committed to health equity, BGV offers a range of gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO products, including probiotics, prenatal vitamins, age-defying supplements, and more. Products start at $25 for a 1-month supply and can be purchased individually or in bundles at BlackGirlVitamins, Amazon, and other retailers.

With every bottle sold, the company gives back proceeds to scholarships awarded monthly to Black women pursuing degrees in healthcare-related fields. Additionally, BGV is a proud sponsor of the Howard University Women's Basketball Team. For more information visit Blackgirlvitamins.

