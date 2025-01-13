Himachal CM Visits Fire-Affected Village In Kullu

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 13 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday visited Tandi Village in the Banjar Valley of Kullu district to meet families affected by a fire incident this month in which most of the wooden houses, built in the traditional 'Kath-Kuni' architecture, were gutted.

He assessed the ongoing relief operations and instructed officials to expedite the work on a war footing. The Chief Minister announced that the would provide assistance of Rs 5,000 per month for six months to families living in rented accommodations due to the fire. If the reconstruction of their houses is not completed within this period, the government will extend the rent support for an additional six months.

Additionally, he announced Rs 50,000 for the construction of cattle sheds. For families whose houses were completely destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, the Chief Minister declared financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh for reconstruction. He also assured free electricity and water connections, provision of timber as per norms for rebuilding, and essential items such as utensils, clothing, and other necessities.

Further, the Chief Minister announced Rs 75 lakh for constructing a metal road within the village and Rs 1 crore for repairing the four km-long road leading to Tandi. To enhance safety measures in the region, he announced the establishment of a fire station in Banjar. He also assured efforts to address the local low-voltage electricity problem by exploring the possibility of setting up a solar power project.

MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, former minister Khimi Ram Sharma, Chairman APMC Ram Singh Miyan, Chairman Zila Parishad Pankaj Parmar, besides the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police Kullu, were also present during the visit.

To reduce the risk of accidental fire, the District Disaster Management Authority has identified locations in remote villages to construct RCC and prefabricated tanks. These tanks will be connected to pipelines and fire hydrants to tackle fires in rural areas that have limited road access.