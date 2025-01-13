Digital Food Management Solutions Market Trends And Competition Analysis, 2025-2029 - Rise Of Virtual Kitchens And Ghost Kitchens Driving The Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Food Management Solutions 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital food management solutions market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.01 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The report on the digital food management solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for efficient food management systems, emphasis on multi-channel customer engagement, and growing use of digital payment solutions in food service industry.

The digital food management solutions market is segmented as below:

By Application



Food safety

Marketing Others

By End-user



Restaurants

Convenience stores

Institutional kitchens

Catering Others

By Region



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise of virtual kitchens and ghost kitchens as one of the prime reasons driving the digital food management solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of data analytics for analyzing customer insights and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in digital food management solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the digital food management solutions market covers the following areas:



Digital Food Management Solutions Market sizing

Digital Food Management Solutions Market forecast Digital Food Management Solutions Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital food management solutions market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



365 RM UK Ltd.

Agilysys Inc.

Apicbase N.V.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Chetu Inc.

FlexiBake Ltd.

inecta LLC

JAMIX Oy

jiWebTech Technologies LLP

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Kitchen Brains

Omega Softwares

Oracle Corp

Roper Technologies Inc.

SmartSuite Holdings LLC

SweetWARE

Toast Inc.

TouchBistro Inc.

Vision Software Technologies Inc. Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

