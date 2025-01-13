Digital Food Management Solutions Market Trends And Competition Analysis, 2025-2029 - Rise Of Virtual Kitchens And Ghost Kitchens Driving The Industry
Date
1/13/2025 8:01:34 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Food Management Solutions market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital food management solutions market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.01 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The report on the digital food management solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for efficient food management systems, emphasis on multi-channel customer engagement, and growing use of digital payment solutions in food service industry.
The digital food management solutions market is segmented as below:
By Application
Food safety Marketing Others
By End-user
Restaurants Convenience stores Institutional kitchens Catering Others
By Region
North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the rise of virtual kitchens and ghost kitchens as one of the prime reasons driving the digital food management solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of data analytics for analyzing customer insights and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in digital food management solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the digital food management solutions market covers the following areas:
Digital Food Management Solutions Market sizing Digital Food Management Solutions Market forecast Digital Food Management Solutions Market industry analysis
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital food management solutions market vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
365 RM UK Ltd. Agilysys Inc. Apicbase N.V. Booking Holdings Inc. Chetu Inc. FlexiBake Ltd. inecta LLC JAMIX Oy jiWebTech Technologies LLP Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. Kitchen Brains Omega Softwares Oracle Corp Roper Technologies Inc. SmartSuite Holdings LLC SweetWARE Toast Inc. TouchBistro Inc. Vision Software Technologies Inc. Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13012025004107003653ID1109084129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.