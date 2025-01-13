Iryna Farion Murder Case: Court Adjourns For One Month

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Lviv has started substantive hearings in the case concerning the murder of linguist and public figure Iryna Farion. The victim's daughter, Sofiia Osoba, has filed a claim for ₴15 million in moral damages.

This information was shared via a live stream of the court session, reported by Ukrinform.

Sofiia Osoba explained that the requested compensation would be donated to Ukraine's Defense Forces.

"I would like to clarify that the amount of moral damages will be directed to the needs of Ukraine's security and defense forces, specifically to support the unit where my husband, Vasyl Osoba, served and died," she said in her statement.

In the courtroom, the accused, Vyacheslav Zinchenko, his mother, and the victim's daughter, Sofiia Osoba, were present.

Later, ir was announced that the trial concerning the murder of linguist and public figure Iryna Farion in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv will resume on February

13.

Presiding judge Petro Nevoit explained that the month-long break was due to the workload of the judicial panel.

Before the adjournment, the court granted a motion from the defense attorneys of the accused, Vyacheslav Zinchenko, to provide him with additional security during transport to and from court sessions.

As reported, on July 19, 2024, in Lviv, an unidentified individual shot Iryna Farion, who later died in the hospital.

On July 25, the primary suspect in the case, 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko from Dnipro, was apprehended in Dnipro.

On July 26, the Halytskyi District Court in Lviv ordered Zinchenko to be held in custody for two months without the possibility of bail.

The victim's family and their legal representatives sought to reclassify the charges from the first degree of intentional murder to the second degree, which allows for the possibility of life imprisonment.

On December 26, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced that the charges against the accused had been revised. The crime is now classified as intentional murder related to the fulfillment of a public duty, motivated by national intolerance, and illegal handling of weapons.