Coldplay In Abu Dhabi: Your Complete Guide To Setlists, Entry Rules And Last-Minute Updates

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Excitement is in the air as Coldplay's of the Spheres World Tour kicks off in Abu Dhabi on January 9, marking the first of four spectacular performances at Zayed Sports City Stadium. Fans from across the region are preparing for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and with tickets completely sold out, ensuring you're ready with all the details is crucial.

But don't worry, we've made the process easier for you. From entry guidelines to logistics and sustainability efforts, here's everything you need to know before heading to the event.

Coldplay's concerts will take place on January 9, 11, 12, and 14. Each evening promises a carefully curated lineup of performances, beginning with the opening of the Fanzones at 3pm, where attendees can enjoy entertainment and activities. General entry into the stadium starts at 5pm, giving fans ample time to settle in before the music begins.

The night's entertainment will kick off at 6pm with Shone, a French modern hip-hop artist known for his energetic performances. He will be followed by Elyanna, a Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter celebrated for her unique blend of Arabic and pop music, at 6:30pm.

At 7:45pm, Coldplay will take the stage for a spectacular set filled with their greatest hits and immersive visuals that have become a hallmark of their global tour. The concerts are structured into thematic acts: Planets, Moons, Stars, and Home. While the exact setlist for the Abu Dhabi performances has not been officially released, attendees can expect a selection of songs based on recent shows from Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour:



Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

The Scientist

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Yellow

Clocks

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars Fix You

To avoid last-minute delays, you should plan to arrive well in advance of the 8:30pm final entry time.

As this is a completely sold-out event, attendees are advised to download their digital tickets via the Ticketmaster app. Scannable QR codes will become available 72 hours before the show, and entry is permitted only through the designated gate mentioned on your ticket. Be sure to save your ticket on your phone to avoid connectivity issues at the venue.

Children under the age of 5 are not allowed at the event, and anyone under 14 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older. Additionally, under-14s will not be allowed in the pitch standing area for safety reasons. Arriving early is strongly recommended to ensure a smooth entry process.

Given the high demand, parking at the venue and surrounding roads will not be available. To streamline access, a free park-and-ride shuttle bus service has been organised. Fans travelling from Dubai can board buses departing from Expo City Dubai starting at 12:50pm. In Abu Dhabi, departure points include Al Shahama, Sas Al Nakhl, Al Raha, and Nation Towers, with buses leaving at 1:57pm.

Seats on shuttle buses are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and return trips to all departure points will be available after the concert. For the latest updates on transport logistics, including any changes to taxi drop-off points, you can check Live Nation's website.

Wondering how to dress for the concert? Abu Dhabi's forecast for January 9 predicts a high of 74°F (23°C) and a low of 62°F (17°C), with a passing morning shower followed by sunshine and a few clouds. Attendees should dress comfortably, considering the mild evening temperatures, and bring a light jacket. As umbrellas are prohibited, a waterproof poncho or hoodie is recommended in case of unexpected rain.

Coldplay has been at the forefront of sustainable touring, and the Abu Dhabi concerts are no exception. The park-and-ride shuttle service is a key initiative to reduce carbon emissions. Guests are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles (up to 750ml, excluding metal or glass) to use at the free water stations available throughout the venue.

In line with their eco-conscious mission, leftover food from the event will be donated to local charities, supporting community initiatives and minimising waste.

A wide variety of food and beverage options will be available, catering to diverse dietary preferences, including vegetarian and vegan choices. The concerts operate on a cashless system, so be sure to have a credit or debit card, or use mobile payment apps.

Official Coldplay merchandise will also be on sale, offering fans the chance to take home memorabilia from the event. And, yes, that includes the Coldplay moongoggles! Distributed to ticket holders before the concert, these unique goggles resemble 3D glasses but apply a colourful filter that transforms your view into a display of multi-coloured hearts.

For the safety of all attendees, certain items will not be permitted inside the venue. These include large bags (only those smaller than A4 size are allowed), outside food and beverages, professional cameras, recording equipment, glass bottles, fireworks, flags or banners with poles, and any objects that could be considered weapons. A complete list of prohibited items can be found on the event website.

For accessibility, email ... in advance. Wheelchair users can access raised platforms near block 4. A D/Deaf Interpreter Area is on the pitch, and sensory packs from KultureCity are available at Entrance F. Accessible toilets are conveniently located throughout the venue to ensure a comfortable experience for all.

With the concerts sold out, counterfeit tickets are a major concern. Fans should only purchase tickets through official platforms like Ticketmaster. Transferring tickets via the Ticketmaster app is the safest way to share access with friends or family attending with you.

For those still hoping to attend Coldplay's Abu Dhabi concerts, limited last-minute tickets are available through official platforms like Ticketmaster. It's crucial to act quickly, as these shows are expected to sell out, too.

With meticulous planning-from eco-friendly transportation to a thoughtfully curated concert lineup-the event highlights the band's decades-long dedication to delivering a meaningful and unforgettable experience for their beloved fans.

So, what are you still waiting for? Arrive early, follow the guidelines, and immerse yourself in the magic of one of the world's most celebrated live acts.

For more details, visit Live Nation's official site.

