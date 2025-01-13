'Marvel Rivals' Leak Suggests The Hood's Addition To The Roster, Abilities Revealed

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A new leak has stirred excitement among Marvel Rivals fans, suggesting that The Hood might soon join the game's growing character roster. The revelation, shared by prominent leaker X0X_LEAK, has sparked speculation and anticipation in the community, especially with a detailed list of The Hood's potential abilities.

According to the leak, The Hood will bring a unique combat style to Marvel Rivals. Known for his dual guns and mystical powers, The Hood is rumoured to have abilities that emphasise versatility and dynamic gameplay. His rumoured skillset includes:

Dual Gun Shooting : Standard firearm attacks for ranged combat. Dual Gun Overheat : A high-risk, high-reward ability that increases damage at the cost of overheating. Cooling Shield : A defensive skill to mitigate overheating effects. Shield Health Management : Allows players to balance offense and defense efficiently. Clone Projection : Summons clones for tactical distractions or offense. Clone Range Control : Adjusts the distance of clones for strategic positioning. Clone Detonation : Explosive attacks using clones. Demon Transformation : Unlocks The Hood's mystical demon form, potentially enhancing his abilities or introducing new ones. This mix of ranged attacks, defensive manoeuvrers, and mystical powers could make The Hood a formidable addition to Marvel Rivals. His rumoured demon transformation is particularly intriguing, as it might function similarly to Cloak and Dagger's mechanics in the game. When Marvel Rivals launched, it surprised fans with a robust roster of 33 characters, allowing diverse playstyles and strategies to flourish. This extensive character pool was a key factor in the game's early success. Now, with close to 15 additional characters rumoured to join the game, fans are eager to see who will make the cut in Season 1, which begins in January. The Hood is among several leaked names, but the developers have yet to confirm the exact lineup. The start of the new year promises to bring fresh content to Marvel Rivals, with Season 1 slated to introduce new characters, features, and updates. The Hood's rumoured abilities suggest that the developers are keen on maintaining the game's balance while continuing to innovate with new playstyles.