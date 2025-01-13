Dubai: Fans Eager To Experience A New Harry Potter-Themed Art Brunch Coming To The City

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Get ready for a magical feast like no other as a new Harry Potter Art Brunch makes its way to Dubai! Shortly after the success of the Taylor Swift Eras Painting Brunch (and yes, the upcoming one on September 6 is fully sold out), Design & Dine is back with another feast for diners.

This spellbinding event invites witches, wizards, and even muggles to step into the enchanting world of Hogwarts for an evening filled with creativity and delights. Set to take place on Friday, October 4, at the Accents Restaurant in the Intercontinental Dubai Marina, it promises an immersive experience that will transport you to the wizarding world.

The eatery recently shared the poster for the brunch, inviting users to comment 'HARRY' to book their spot. The response has been positive so far, with many fans eagerly enquiring for prices and details. Begin your journey by painting your own Harry Potter masterpiece, with step-by-step guidance-no prior experience required. Let your creativity soar as you sip on Butterbeer-inspired drinks and enjoy a delicious brunch featuring a variety of live cooking stations. The magic continues with a vibrant dessert buffet, offering sweets that would make Honeydukes proud. Dress in your finest wizarding attire for a chance to win prizes for the most creative costumes. The Painting Workshop costs Dh240, which includes all art materials and instruction from award-winning artists, with the brunch package starting at Dh150. The total cost for the Harry Potter Painting Experience and Brunch begins at Dh390. So, whether you're a Gryffindor, Slytherin, or somewhere in between, this Harry Potter-themed brunch is an event you won't want to miss. Grab your wand, don your robes, and join fellow Potterheads for an evening of nostalgia and fun. UPDATE: This brunch has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances