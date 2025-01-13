ILC Dover Unveils Sentinel XTTM Horizon For Innovative Respiratory Protection With Unmatched Comfort & Safety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Breathable Comfort Collar : The innovative design maintains consistent hood overpressure, eliminating the need to tuck the hood into the suit.

Panoramic View : The hood offers an expansive, 320-degree field of view, significantly enhancing user safety compared to conventional hoods.

Exceptional Protection : Sentinel XTTM Horizon boasts a Simulated Workplace Protection Factor (SWPF) exceeding 50,000 and an Assigned Protection Factor (APF) rating of 1,000.

Ease of Use : The hood is designed for quick donning and doffing, with no adjustments required, simplifying the process for users.

Universal Size : The hood comfortably fits a wide range of users and supports facial hair and head coverings. Enhanced Performance :

Sentinel XTTM Horizon supports 12 hours of operation, plus 33% more airflow than other leading PAPRs.

"Sentinel XTTM Horizon represents a significant advancement in respiratory protection technology," said Mark Gruber, general manager of PPE, Packaging, and Safety at ILC Dover. "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure this product meets and exceeds the highest safety and usability standards. The innovative breathable collar and exceptional protection level set a new standard in the industry."

ILC Dover has introduced a straightforward trade-in program for easy implementation without complex, long-term agreements. This program provides a hassle-free upgrade path to Sentinel XTTM Horizon, delivering immediate savings on battery and blower replacements for aging PAPR systems. By upgrading, companies can significantly reduce or eliminate costs associated with maintaining older systems, which typically account for around 15% of the installed PAPR system's cost and increase as systems age. Additionally, upgrading can help mitigate uninsured expenses related to workplace injuries. To find out more, visit our website .

About ILC Dover

ILC Dover, an Ingersoll Rand Business, is a world leader in innovative design and production for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and aerospace markets. For over 25 years, we've led the industry in single-use powder and liquid handling, solving life sciences' most complex bioprocessing challenges. We uphold our mission to deliver custom containment solutions so you can uphold your mission to deliver life-saving therapies. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit ilcdover.

SOURCE ILC Dover LP