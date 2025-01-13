Sicuro Group Launches Duty Of Care Program, Setting New Standard For Global Employee Safety

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Strategic Partnership with AlertMedia Creates Fully-Integrated Corporate Duty of Care Solution

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sicuro Group, a global provider of managed corporate duty of care programs, announced today it has integrated AlertMedia to enhance the safety and security of employees worldwide. Through AlertMedia's threat intelligence and emergency communication platform, Sicuro Group will offer seamless geolocation capabilities via employees' access badges, mobile devices, and booking information (PNRs), along with multi-channel mass communications, incident alerts and weather warnings-all consolidated into one centralized dashboard.

With AlertMedia, Sicuro Group's 24/7 Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) will continuously monitor and respond to potential threats in real-time, providing clients with enhanced risk monitoring and alerting worldwide. With a global network of risk practitioners, insurance-backed medical providers, security teams, transport responders, and Sicuro's dedicated on-ground professionals in remote or high-risk regions, organizations can count on robust and immediate support wherever their employees are located.

“Traditional corporate duty of care and travel risk programs are both exclusive instead of inclusive and are extremely fragmented, leaving dangerous gaps in employee protection,” said Scott Wilcox, Founder of Sicuro Group.“Our integration with AlertMedia represents a quantum leap forward. We've created a unified solution that combines cutting-edge technology with human expertise and on-ground support teams, ensuring organizations can protect their people anywhere in the world.”



AI-powered and human-vetted threat detection, real-time monitoring, and individualized support for employees

Seamless geolocation across devices and booking systems

Insurance-backed global response network with 24/7 assistance

Pay-as-you-need model eliminating traditional subscription fees Integration with existing HR systems like WorkdayTM

Key Innovations:

Sicuro's services have already gained traction with industry leaders.“Sicuro's professionalism and consistent service have been invaluable for both high-profile and short-notice assignments throughout the Middle East & Africa,” said the Head of Security at a Financial Services Firm, a long-term client since 2015.

A Senior Director of Security for an International American Airline praised Sicuro's flexibility:“When situations have demanded short-notice itinerary alterations or unavoidable airport changes, Sicuro has met the challenge while maintaining seamless service and communication.”

The partnership comes at a critical time as organizations face increasing pressure to protect employees amid rising global instability, extreme weather events, and evolving security threats, all while managing tight budgets. Unlike traditional providers that charge substantial recurring fees, Sicuro's innovative commercial model allows companies to pay only for the services they use, making comprehensive duty of care accessible to organizations of all sizes, while also assisting them in complying with and aligning with ISO 31030.