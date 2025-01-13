Lithuania To Send Promised 4,500 Drones To Ukraine This Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, Lithuania will hand over 4,500 drones worth EUR 5 million to Ukraine.

This was announced by Lithuanian Defense Dovilė Šakalienė on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I am proud to share that Lithuania is sending 4,500 drones worth 5 million euros to Ukraine this week,” she posted.

She added that during the recent meeting of the Lithuanian government, a new procedure for transferring state assets was approved, which will speed up the delivery of aid to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, thousands of drones that Lithuania promised to hand over to Ukraine by the end of 2024 have not yet been delivered. They remain in army warehouses.

Photo credit: Defense Ministry