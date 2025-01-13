I Am Modi, I Keep Promises I Make: PM To CM Omar

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Z-Morh Tunnel here in Central Kashmir, PM Modi in an apparent reference to restoration of J&K's statehood said,“I am Modi and I keep the promises I make. All the commitments that have been made will be fulfilled.”

“Right time is coming for right works,” PM Modi said, as per news agency KNO.

Earlier in his speech J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had praised PM Modi for keeping up his promises vis-à-vis J&K's development and holding elections in the Union Territory.





“The two promises including the 'Delhi ki Doori' as well as the conducting assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been fulfilled by you,” Omar told PM Modi during his address and stated that the third promise of restoring the statehood is not been fulfilled yet and the people here including thee media persons usually ask him the question related to it.

“My heart believes that the promise will also be fulfilled by you soon,” Omar said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now