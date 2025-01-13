I Am Modi, I Keep Promises I Make: PM To CM Omar
Date
1/13/2025 5:04:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he believes in fulfilling the promises he makes.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Z-Morh Tunnel here in Central Kashmir, PM Modi in an apparent reference to restoration of J&K's statehood said,“I am Modi and I keep the promises I make. All the commitments that have been made will be fulfilled.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“Right time is coming for right works,” PM Modi said, as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
Earlier in his speech J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had praised PM Modi for keeping up his promises vis-à-vis J&K's development and holding elections in the Union Territory.
“The two promises including the 'Delhi ki Doori' as well as the conducting assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been fulfilled by you,” Omar told PM Modi during his address and stated that the third promise of restoring the statehood is not been fulfilled yet and the people here including thee media persons usually ask him the question related to it.
Read Also
Kashmir Is Writing A New Saga Of Development Today: PM Modi
PM Modi Led Govt Wiped Out Terrorism From J&K, Turned It Into Real Paradise: LG Sinha
“My heart believes that the promise will also be fulfilled by you soon,” Omar said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13012025000215011059ID1109083163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.