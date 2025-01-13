The Manzanillo Tree: Common On Costa Rican Beaches, Be Very Careful With Its Poison

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) If you plan to visit Manuel Antonio beach or other coastal beaches, it is crucial that you pay attention to a tree that, despite its harmless appearance, hides a deadly danger. It is the Manzanillo or tree of death (Hippomane mancinella), considered one of the most dangerous in the world.

The Manzanillo, belonging to the Euphorbiaceae family, is native to Mesoamerica and the Caribbean, and usually grows in coastal areas. In the Pacific of Costa Rica, its presence is common in places such as the Manuel Antonio National Park, where its tempting shade attracts numerous families. However, the small signs that warn about its danger are easily ignored due to its size and poor visibility, which increases the risk of accidents.

The fruit of the Manzanillo is similar to a small apple, with a pleasant aroma and a sweet taste that could tempt the unwary. However, just a few bites are enough to trigger devastating effects: a burning sensation in the mouth, tightness in the throat, vomiting and intense diarrhea that causes dehydration and can be fatal.

It's not just the fruit that is dangerous. The shade of the Manzanillo tree can also cause severe damage. Contact with its foliage can cause serious skin rashes, while exposure to the tree's sap can cause temporary or even permanent blindness if it comes into contact with the eyes.

It is vital that visitors to Costa Rican beaches are aware of the dangers posed by the Manzanillo tree. Avoid resting under its shade and, of course, do not touch or consume its fruit. In addition, authorities are called upon to improve signage in the areas where this tree grows, in order to prevent accidents and save lives.

When enjoying the beauty of our beaches, always remember to be aware of hidden dangers in nature. Prevention is key to ensuring a safe and pleasant experience.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR