Some 39 IDP Families Relocated To Reconstructed Jabrayil City
Date
1/13/2025 1:09:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
In a significant step towards rebuilding and revitalizing the
liberated territories of Azerbaijan, a new phase of the "Great
Return" State Program has been implemented under the directive of
President Ilham Aliyev. As part of this initiative, a convoy of
families, previously temporarily settled in various dormitories,
sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country, has
been dispatched from the Garadagh district of Baku to the newly
reconstructed city of Jabrayil.
Azernews reports that this latest stage saw the
relocation of 39 families, comprising 165 individuals, to Jabrayil.
The returning residents expressed their deep gratitude to President
Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the
comprehensive state support they have received. They also extended
their thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, as well as to the
heroic soldiers and officers who liberated their lands, and offered
prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this
cause.
Currently, over 30,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern
Zangezur. These include not only former internally displaced
persons who have returned but also those involved in various
reconstruction projects in the region. Workers from different state
institutions, as well as professionals in healthcare, education,
culture, tourism, industry, and energy, have resumed their duties
in newly operationalized facilities, contributing to the area's
revival.
