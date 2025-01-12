Visit Qatar Launches Digital Raffle Draw For Sealine Season

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatar's Sealine Season is in full swing for its second week, offering an exciting mix of adventure, entertainment, and curated experiences for visitors to enjoy.

The activation introduced a digital raffle draw, scheduled on January 24, giving visitors the chance to win a Ford Bronco or various ATVs. To be eligible, guests must spend at least QR200 or more on services and activities within the Sealine Season camp, including food and beverage, The Outpost Al Barari or Belkhams Lounges, in a single day.

The raffle will be held digitally to ensure a user-friendly experience, with dedicated staff available at the information desk to assist guests with any inquiries and to guide them through the process.

