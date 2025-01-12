Hina Khan Says ‘Majja Ni Life As She Indulges In Her ‘Favourite Snack’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Hina Khan attended a Gujarati food festival and indulged in some of her favourite snacks such as 'khaakra'.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hina shared a glimpse of the food festival. In one video, the actress was seen gorging on some“Dahi Puri”.

She then shared a of a table filled with“Khaakra”,“Bhaakadwadi” and“Chakli”. She captioned:“One of my fav snack Khaakra Majaa ni life.”

In other news, Hina, who is currently fighting breast cancer, is making a return to the screen with“Grihalaxmi,” which centers around power and survival. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

“Grihalaxmi” tells a compelling story of resilience, survival, and personal transformation.

In July, Hina announced her return to work for her first assignment since her breast cancer diagnosis.

In a heartfelt post, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress wrote, "My first work assignment after my diagnosis. Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life's biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it's okay... you deserve it. However, don't forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and normalize it."

On June 28, Hina Khan confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a note that read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."