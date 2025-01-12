Tess Mann Atelier Announces Strategic Sales Department Restructuring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tess Mann Atelier lookbook is available for retailers worldwide.

Luxury house Tess Mann Atelier announces sales department restructuring as part of strategic growth initiative.

- Tess Mann

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tess Mann Atelier (TMA), the luxury fashion house known for its architectural evening wear and sustainable approach to couture, today announced a comprehensive restructuring of its sales department. This strategic initiative aims to align the brand's sales representation with its commitment to excellence and sophisticated market positioning.

Founded in 2024 by former FBI agent turned fashion visionary Tess Mann, TMA has quickly established itself as a pioneering force in luxury fashion, presenting collections at prestigious venues including Milan Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and Rakuten Fashion Week through Global Fashion Collective. The brand is renowned for its seasonless collections that combine powerful architectural designs with sustainable practices.

"As we continue to expand our presence in the luxury market, it's crucial that every aspect of our brand reflects the sophistication and excellence our clients expect," says Tess Mann, founder and creative director. "We are implementing new protocols and seeking sales representation that aligns with our brand's core values of empowerment, sustainability, and timeless elegance."

This restructuring comes as TMA prepares to launch an expanded distribution of its acclaimed Sophisticate Collection , which has garnered international attention for its innovative approach to seasonless fashion. The collection features red carpet-ready evening wear and luxury resort wear, each piece requiring between 80 to 1,200 hours of meticulous construction.

"Our brand represents a unique fusion of architectural design and sustainable luxury," Mann continues. "We're seeking sales partnerships that understand our commitment to creating enduring pieces that transcend seasons while maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship and client service."

TMA emphasizes that any previous communications from former sales representatives should be directed to the brand's official channels. Moving forward, all sales inquiries should be directed to Danielle Green at sales@tessmannatelier .com.

Qualified sales professionals and luxury retail partners interested in representing the brand should contact Tess Mann Atelier for detailed information about opportunities and requirements at ....

For more information about Tess Mann Atelier or to schedule a media interview with Tess Mann, please contact Meredith Corning at ....

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann Atelier is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann designs for the contemporary, confident individual, inspiring them to embrace their true self without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, they are armed with unfailing confidence-both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion house. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Her designs seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, offering a range of options from timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, all showcasing the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond design to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction, earning her a devoted following in the fashion industry. With notable achievements and participation in events like Vancouver Fashion Week, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.

