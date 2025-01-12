Srinagar Smart City Scam: More Arrests, Expected As Probe Deepens

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is reportedly digging deep into suspicious transactions linked to the two officials, Executive Engineer Zahoor Dar and Chief Financial Officer Sajid Yousuf Bhat.

Reliable sources within the ACB told the news agency Kashmir News Trust that the investigation has uncovered a series of questionable financial transactions involving accounts of relatives and associates of the arrested officials.“The trail of transactions suggests a larger network of individuals benefiting from these corrupt practices,” they said.



The probe is focusing on tracing how public funds were misappropriated, with investigators also examining the motives and directives behind certain expenditure decisions. Contracts awarded under the guise of“beautifying” Srinagar city are a particular point of contention, with insiders suggesting that some projects were either unnecessary or poorly executed.

One significant area under scrutiny involves contracts awarded for projects aimed at beautifying Srinagar. Sources indicate that some initiatives led to the blocking of roads, causing public inconvenience and sparking outrage. In several cases, the designs implemented were subsequently reversed following complaints from citizens, but not before substantial sums of money were spent.

“These so-called beautification projects seem to have been a front for embezzlement,” a source within the ACB stated, adding that the investigation seeks to determine the officials' roles and the beneficiaries of these contracts.



As investigators delve deeper into the case, they have identified additional individuals potentially linked to the corruption scandal. These individuals, some of whom are believed to be relatives or close associates of the arrested officials, are suspected of receiving public funds through fraudulent means.

Sources added that a thorough and unbiased investigation is underway, with further arrests anticipated as new evidence comes to light. [KNT]

