Barbaric Israeli Attacks Killed 20 More Palestinians In Gaza Latest Death Toll: 46,537

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 13 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 20 more Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded, on Saturday, in Israeli on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Eight Palestinians, including two children and two women, were murdered, and more than 30 people, including 19 children, were wounded, in a brutal Israeli bombing on a school, displaced people in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, Civil Defence spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said.

In another attack, two Palestinians were murdered and several others wounded, in another barbaric Israeli that targeted a house, in the Shujaiya neighbourhood east of Gaza City, according to Basal.

Three others, including a woman and a child, were also murdered and 10 wounded, in another bloodthirsty bombing, that targeted an apartment in a residential building, in the al-Rimal neighbourhood, west of Gaza City.

In the east of Gaza City, an airstrike on a gathering of citizens in al-Nafaq Street killed four more people, said Basal.

Three were murdered by Israeli warplanes bombing a tent, in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Basal added.

Meanwhile, recalcitrant Israeli Zionist army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said in a press statement that, its air force planes attacked Hamas“terrorists” who, allegedly, operated inside a command and control complex in an area previously used as a school in Jabalia.

Adraee added that Hamas members used the complex to plan and carry out attacks against Israel.

The Palestinian death toll, from all these ongoing barbaric Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, has risen to 46,537, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement yesterday.– NNN-WAFA